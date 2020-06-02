Watch MMSD commencement ceremonies on WISC-TV, Channel3000.com June 12-13

MADISON, Wis. — Just like most of our celebrations during the COVID-19 pandemic, the rite of passage for this year’s graduates will look a little different. Family, friends and classmates of graduates in the Madison Metropolitan School District can share the event by watching commencements on TV and online this month.

Five Madison schools will have commencements broadcast on WISC-TV and streamed live on Channel3000.com June 12-13.

On June 12, Madison East’s commencement will start at 7 p.m., and the ceremony for Robert M. La Follette High School will take place at 8 p.m.

On June 13, Capital High/Malcolm Shabazz will be at 6:30 p.m., James Madison Memorial at 7 p.m. and Madison West at 8 p.m.

The events will also stream at the same time on Channel3000.com. They will feature photos of graduating seniors and give students and their families the chance to hear from their peers, principals and keynote speakers. Madison Magazine is also creating a special edition to honor the graduating classes with stories, photos and tributes.

In addition to the live schedule, the programs will re-air on June 14 from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on TVW, digital over-the-air channel 3.2, Charter cable 14, and Direct TV channel 14. It will also be on demand on SBTV OTT App and channel3000+ on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Android TV.

