WATCH LIVE: Thousands expected to honor Ginsburg at Supreme Court

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Alex Wong/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Thousands of people are expected to pay their respects at the Supreme Court to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the women’s rights champion, leader of the court’s liberal bloc and feminist icon who died last week.

The court is closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic and Washington already is consumed with talk of Ginsburg’s replacement.

But the justice’s former colleagues, family, close friends and the public will have the chance Wednesday and Thursday to pass by the casket of the second woman on the Supreme Court.

