Sheriff remembers Dane County deputy who died of COVID-19 complications

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is remembering a deputy who died of coronavirus complications.

Sheriff David Mahoney is holding a news conference on Sunday in honor of Richard “Rick” Treadwell.

Treadwell is believed to be Wisconsin’s first law enforcement officer to die from the virus after contracting it while on duty.

He was 61-years-old. He leaves behind a wife and three children.