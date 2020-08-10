WATCH LIVE: Severe weather expected this afternoon

A line of severe thunderstorms in Iowa is moving into southwestern Wisconsin. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect from Dane County southward until 7 PM.

#LIVE: Grant County is under a tornado warningMore info: https://bit.ly/3kyUnXW Posted by News 3 Now / Channel 3000 on Monday, August 10, 2020

A line of severe thunderstorms swept through much of Iowa this morning. The line of thunderstorms is moving into very warm, humid, and extremely unstable atmosphere over far southern Wisconsin ahead of a cold front. Severe thunderstorms are likely, with the potential for widespread damaging winds that may exceed hurricane force. In addition, an isolated tornado may possibly spin up as well. The highest severe weather threat will be near the Illinois state line, although severe thunderstorms are possible pretty much in any area south of Wisconsin Dells.

These thunderstorms will be moving quite fast, possibly as quickly as 60 MPH. In addition, the high winds may move out ahead of the rain. This means you need to be prepared well in advance for severe weather.

The fast movement of the severe thunderstorms means heavy rainfall should not be too much of a threat. There may be some hail, but the warm temperatures should limit the size of the hail to about the size of a half-dollar at most.

