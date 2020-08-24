WATCH LIVE: GOP opens convention to formally nominate Trump

Associated Press by Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Republicans have begun the process of formally nominating Donald Trump as the party’s 2020 presidential nominee.

The party has gathered 336 delegates for the roll call vote at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina, that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American people that he deserves a second term.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, delegates are holding an in-person roll-call vote at the Charlotte Convention Center. Democrats, who held their convention last week, chose to hold their roll call vote created a video montage from states across the country to avoid a large-scale gathering.

Trump is trying to avoid becoming the first incumbent president since George H.W. Bush to lose his reelection bid.