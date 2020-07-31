WATCH LIVE: Fauci back on Capitol Hill as virus surge drives new fears

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci has returned to Capitol Hill and is testifying there’s no end in sight to the coronavirus pandemic.

Along with other government health experts, Fauci is currently before a special House panel investigating the pandemic.

Fauci’s appearance comes when early progress on combating the virus seems to have been lost and uncertainty clouds the nation’s path forward.

Fauci’s message in recent days has been Americans can’t afford a devil-may-care attitude toward COVID-19 and need to double down on basic measures such as wearing masks, keeping their distance from others and avoiding crowds.

