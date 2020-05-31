WATCH LIVE: Downtown Madison protests turn violent

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Police are using tear gas to try to control protests that turned violent in downtown Madison.

Thousands of people gathered near the Wisconsin State Capitol Saturday afternoon to protest the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in police custody in Minneapolis earlier this week.

These protesters remained peaceful and marched to the Dane County Jail and the former home of Tony Robinson, an unarmed black teen shot and killed by an officer with the Madison Police Department five years ago.

As things were wrapping up at the initial protest, a smaller group broke off and began making its way down State Street.

Members of this group smashed the window of Goodman’s Jewelers and other businesses on State Street.

Protestors bashed the glass and broke into Goodman’s Jewelers on State Street. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/KaZfXEfnif — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) May 30, 2020

Madison police have formed a line to push the group back and are using tear gas to try and disburse the crowd.

Madison police are asking people to go home and avoid the State Street area.

Please avoid the State Street area…officers are engaging groups that are damaging property — Madison Police (@madisonpolice) May 30, 2020

Our crews on scene say the crowd continues to grow despite police efforts.

News 3 Now reporter Gabriella Bachara, who has been on scene all afternoon, said that people are running away after tear gas is thrown, but that crowds are still gathering in the general area.

Bachara also mentioned that strangers are coming up to protesters asking if they need milk or anything to help with the burn that tear gas causes.

Scene looking down state from the capitol @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/nVDINBoJFh — Ariana Baldassano (@ari_baldie) May 31, 2020

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and other community leaders will hold a press conference on the steps of the City County Building at 8:30 to address Saturday’s events.

