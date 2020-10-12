WATCH LIVE: Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing opens

Associated Press by Associated Press

Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune/AP

WASHINGTON — Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing has begun as the Republican-led Senate is charging ahead to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with President Donald Trump’s pick before Election Day.

Barring a dramatic development, Republicans appear to have the votes to confirm the 48-year-old conservative appellate judge to a lifetime seat on the Supreme Court.

In prepared remarks for the Judiciary Committee hearing, Barrett says the courts cannot “right every wrong.” The hearing is like no other with voting underway in many states and the country in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic.

Two Republican senators on the panel have tested positive for the virus.

