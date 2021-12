WATCH: Gary Cannalte, Santa Claus help light up Verona for the holidays

by Gary Cannalte

VERONA, Wis. — Chief Meteorologist Gary Cannalte and Santa Claus help light up Verona for the holidays.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.