Watch for fake friends on Facebook

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MILWAUKEE — As people are online to catch up with friends on social media, scammers are taking advantage of people by pretending to be someone they already know.

The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau warns of scammers sending out messages with cures for COVID-19, a fundraising request or a discount on items like toilet paper, face masks and sanitizers.

BBB says in the scam, messages pop up in Facebook Messenger from friends, family members or neighbors, at least it looks like them because of the profile picture. Typically, BBB says the individual tells you about a cure, prevention tactic or a deal on a mask. Then they ask to select a link, share the news or respond to the member. In some cases they ask to pay a processing fee or task.

Another type of message is a friend claiming to raise money for charity to support emergency personnel, a food bank or another organization. They ask you to make a donation. BBB advises people to check the Facebook profile image is from who it says it is. Or text, call or email the friend to see if they were the one who sent it.

BBB says to be wary of online messages, do research, ask for more details and report suspicious activity to Facebook.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments