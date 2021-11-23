WATCH: Doorbell video shows moment Waukesha parade suspect is arrested

by Jaymes Langrehr

A Ring doorbell video from a home in Waukesha captured the moment parade crash suspect Darrell Brooks showed up on the doorstep before police were called and arrested him.

Brooks’ first court appearance is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Police say he is facing at least five possible counts of first-degree intentional homicide after he allegedly drove an SUV into a crowd of people at Waukesha’s annual Christmas parade while trying to get away from a domestic crime.

