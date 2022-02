WATCH: Chris Reece’s chalkboard forecast when the weather system went down

No graphics system? No problem for “Professor” Chris Reece, who went old school with a chalkboard forecast Friday on News 3 Now This Morning to help us plan our day.

Who needs graphics? @ChrisReeceWX going old school while our weather system gets fixed this morn 🤩 pic.twitter.com/HNYBz4j2bD — Leah Linscheid (@news3leah) February 18, 2022

Fun fact, professor was my nickname from my family growing up. I have some friends from college who still call me Dr. Reece to this day. https://t.co/Lu3hW0rjda — Chris Reece (@ChrisReeceWX) February 18, 2022

