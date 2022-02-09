‘My brother is in pain:’ Advocates, family of man shot by authorities call for his return to hospital

MADISON, Wis. — Advocates, family and friends of 38-year-old Quadren Wilson spoke Wednesday afternoon in Madison, nearly a week after he was shot by authorities trying to arrest him on a Department of Corrections warrant.

Wilson’s family says he was not armed when he was shot several times by officers. The Madison Police Department says they were helping the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation with the arrest warrant by securing the perimeter but did not witness the shooting, and says none of their officers were involved in the shooting.

Standing at American Parkway and Eastpark Boulevard, where Wilson was shot, his family, friends, and advocates demanded justice.

“We are here today to put you on notice,” Milwaukee Black Panther leader Darryl “King Rick” Farmer II said. “We are demanding that this investigation be transparent.”

Wilson’s brother Mane Morris called the shooting an ambush.

“He said he heard over twenty gunshots,” Morris said. “He luckily was only shot five times in his back.”

Morris claims that Wilson is not getting the medical attention that he needs.

“He’s being treated worse than an animal,” Morris said. “They’re treating my brother like, I don’t even know what to call it. There’s not words for it.”

Morris says the family isn’t calling for Wilson to be released right now — they just want him to be returned to the hospital to receive better care for his gunshot wounds. Wilson was taken to the Dane County Jail after one day in the hospital.

“We want my brother back in the UW Hospital today. Because my brother is in pain. He called my mother in tears. He said they’re not changing his pads, they’re bloody, we don’t want him to get an infection,” Morris said.

“The pain I see him in now, I’ve never witnessed. He was literally crying, I couldn’t even understand what he was saying on the phone. He’s not asking to be released to the community, he’s just asking to go back to the hospital for now, that’s all he’s asking,” Morris added.

Wilson’s family also gave a deeper look at who Wilson is: A rapper and father of five.

“He cares about family and the community,” Morris said. “He helps everybody out.”

Wilson’s family still does not know why the warrant that led to his shooting was issued.

“He’s not a murderer, he’s not a terrorist. We just don’t get why they did him so brutally,” Morris said.

The family says Wilson was unarmed at the time of the shooting.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is the agency handling the investigation into the shooting because their deputies were not involved in the incident. On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed federal agencies were also involved in the arrest, but still have not said which agents were responsible for the shooting, whether Wilson was shot by agents, or why Wilson was being arrested.

In a news release shared Tuesday morning, DCSO officials said they are still processing evidence from the shooting. On Wednesday, officials told News 3 Now they had no new information on the investigation to share.

