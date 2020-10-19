Warren William Bailey

Warren Bailey, age 74, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his home.

Warren was born February 27, 1946 in Berwyn, Illinois the son of James and Mae (Kubovy) Bailey. Warren spent his adult life serving others by driving a semi-truck for 40 years in the Chicagoland area; first delivering steel to help construct well known local landmarks like the Sears Tower and Fermilab. Warren eventually changed his cargo from steel to produce and finished his semi driving career working for the Chicagoland grocery chain known as Dominick’s foods/Safeway.

Warren would retire in 2004 and enjoyed the rest of his retirement just outside Wisconsin Dells. During his retirement Warren was afforded more time to enjoy his hobbies which included going to car shows, working on classic cars, going antiquing, being out in nature, bird/wildlife watching and enjoying classic movies. Warren would keep busy by performing small scale forestry on his property over the years and could be seen regularly out on the land with his tractor, thinning the area of old trees in the summer and fall to then replant in the spring.

In 2016 and then 2018 Warren became a grandfather and became a regular babysitter for his grandsons. Warren cherished his time with family and enjoyed the times he could spend together with them. Even though he was retired Warren never slowed down; an avid “jack-of-all-trades” he spent much of his remaining retirement on house and property renovations, up until the night before his passing.

He is survived by his wife Donna; son, David (Katrina) and 2 grandchildren, Dexter and Milo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Wallace, and grandson, Drake.