Warren E. La Duke

by Obituaries

Belleville, WI – Warren E. La Duke, age 64 of Belleville passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at his home.

He was born on November 16, 1957 in Grosse Pointe, MI the son of David and Elizabeth (Heckmann) La Duke. Warren grew up in St. Clair Shores and Harper Woods, MI graduating from Harper Woods High School in 1975 where he excelled as a football player. He would go on to play football for and graduate from Michigan State University, later he would further his education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Warren had worked for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation as a utility coordinator for many years until retiring. On November 4, 2006 he married Sheila Hollis in Spring Valley, WI. He volunteered and served as president and member of the board of directors for the Epilepsy Foundation of Wisconsin. Warren was a railroad buff, and also enjoyed gardening, woodworking, reading, and hunting. He loved to always have some type of building project in the works.

Warren is survived by his wife Sheila, mother Elizabeth La Duke, children Stephanie (Ryan) Helmer, Sara (Shawn) Hayden, Ryan (Nicole) La Duke, Ben (Amy) Howen, Jeff Halama, and Terrence Halama, grandchildren Chase La Duke, Dawson and Natalie Helmer, Adalyn Halama, Dakota Walters, and Mera (Andrew) Rothfelder, great-grandchildren Ava Howen and Denaha Walters. He is further survived by his siblings Galen (Debra) La Duke, Thomas La Duke, and Betsy (Scott) Peterson and their families.

He was preceded in death by his father David La Duke and mother-in-law Pat Hollis.

A celebration of Warren’s life will be held at a later date at the St. James United Church of Christ in Newton, WI. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

Memorials are suggested to the Epilepsy Foundation of Wisconsin.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.