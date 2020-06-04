Warren Clark Garthwait, Jr.

Site staff by Site staff

Warren Clark Garthwaite, Jr., age 77 of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 with his wife, Janet by his side.

Visitation will be held at the Conway Picha Funeral Home on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. The Graveside funeral service will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Fairview Memorial Park in Northlake, Illinois.

Warren was born February 5, 1943 in Evanston, Illinois the son of Warren and Emma (Koehler) Garthwaite. He attended Luther North High School in Chicago and graduated in 1961. His first job was working for the Illinois Central Railroad and later went on to be a truck driver until owning his own limousine service out of O’Hare Airport. He married his wife of 54 years, Janet on September 18, 1965. They moved their family to Wisconsin in 1981 where he continued driving truck. He loved being around people so he started driving school bus in Mauston for many years and then found his dream job of driving and working for the Dells Boat Company. His love for talking with people made the job ideal until he lost his eyesight and could not drive anymore. After retirement his children and grandchildren were the love of his life and he enjoyed spending all the time he could with them. He also enjoyed listening to country western music, keeping up on current events, watching his birds, and spending time with his wife and family.

Warren is survived by his wife, Janet; daughter, Deborah (Richard) Clark of Sheboygan; son, Clark (Diana) Garthwait of Superior; grandson, Paul Garthwait of Mauston; granddaughter, Emily Garthwait of Eau Claire; a brother, Eugene Garthwait of Alabama along with nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Annette Zoellick.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Meals on Wheels or to the family would be appreciated.