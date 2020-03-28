Warner Park Rec Center opens to homeless men

MADISON, Wis. — The Warner Park Recreation Center will provide overnight shelter space to homeless men starting Monday.

Cots are being spaced out six-feet apart to follow the social distancing guidelines and meals will be individually- wrapped packages.

Metro busses will provide shuttle services to and from the Beacon, so staff can have the opportunity to a through cleaning of the center every day.

