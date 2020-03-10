Warm weather gives Madison street crews early start to filling potholes

Gabriella Bachara by Gabriella Bachara

MADISON, Wis.– As the snow and ice melts away, Madison street crews are getting an early start to filling potholes and repairing streets.

Crews are filling the holes with a mixture of asphalt and oil, which crews say should last until more permanent fixes can be made.

“The main drags we try to hit right away and get those covered and then we’ll into residential, like we are now and go street to street and fill every little thing we can,” Brent O’Neil, a street machine operator, said.

As of now, the focus is to patching up minor holes, and then bigger fixes will be made in April, when the asphalt plans open.

“We’ll be doing potholing like this for the next couple of months until the asphalt plants open up, and then we’ll do bigger work, like if there’s a section that’s really bad, we’ll cut it out and re-do it and lay fresh blacktop down,” O’Neil said.

