Warhawks chasing history

by Jordyn Reed

WHITEWATER, Wis. — The Whitewater women’s basketball team is on an absolute tear this season.

The Warhawks are boasting a 19-2 record, are ranked 8th in the country, and sit atop the WIAC standings. However, the program is missing something – a national title.

