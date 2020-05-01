Warden, others on leave after Wisconsin prison escape

MADISON, Wis. — The warden of a maximum-security prison in Portage and her two top aides have been placed on paid leave after two inmates escaped and fled to Illinois.

Columbia Correctional Institution Warden Susan Novak, Deputy Warden Lucas Weber and Security Director Brian Gustke were placed on leave this week while the escape is investigated.

The Journal Sentinel reports Department of Corrections spokeswoman Anna Neal says lower-ranking employees are also on paid leave during the investigation, but she didn’t say how many.

Inmates Thomas Deering and James Newman escaped the Portage prison April 16. They were captured a day later after they visited a homeless shelter in Rockford, Illinois.