Want to see the Badgers at Fiserv Forum? Prepare to pay big

by Kyle Jones

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Badgers, and fans, don’t have to travel far for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Wisconsin will square off against Colgate on Friday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. However, if you want to see the team in action at the arena, prepare to pay big.

On Ticketmaster, the lowest ticket is going for nearly $300. That’s for a seat in the upper deck. If you want to get closer to the action, it could cost you well over $500.

The ticket grants you admission to two games, LSU vs. Iowa State and Wisconsin vs. Colgate.

As of Monday, the cheapest ticket on Ticketmaster for the National Championship game in New Orleans is $140.

