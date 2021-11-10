Want to raise $100 per hour? The Salvation Army of Dane County is looking for 9,000 volunteers to fill bell-ringing shifts

by Christina Lorey

MADISON, Wis.– It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas across Dane County…

The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign kicks off Friday, and although it feels like we hear this every year, this year is especially important.

“We’ve got three times the number of women in our single women’s shelter right now,” Steve Heck, the director of operations for the Salvation Army of Dane County, said. “And with colder weather coming, we anticipate that increasing.”

The single women’s shelter is the only one of its kind in the county, open 24/7.

Heck says his organization needs to raise a minimum of $525,000 between now and Christmas Eve but his goal is $1.7 million.

And that’s where you come in…

Right now, the Salvation Army has 9,000 open bell-ringing shifts. The average bell ringer raises $200 during each two-hour shift. Do the math, and that means the organization has the potential to raise upwards of $2 million this year.

“I promise that if you just give two hours, you won’t regret it, and you’ll probably sign up for another shift!” Heck said.

Click here to donate your time, and sign up for a bell-ringing shift.

Bell ringers are needed at dozens of stores throughout the county, including Festival Foods on East Washington.

“We’re very involved with our community and giving back,” store manager Jake Donohue said. “The chance for us to have the kettles outside the store right in our exit is a great chance to do that.”

Donohue encourages his employees to sign up for bell-ringing shifts, too. His store is having a staff-wide service day on December 10.

Don’t have spare time or change?

Many stores have a way customers can give at their registers: $1, $5, or any denomination they’re comfortable with.

“It goes right into those red kettles at the end of the day,” Donohue said.

Click here to donate money to the Salvation Army’s virtual kettle campaign.

And don’t forget to look for the kettles outside dozens of Dane County grocery stores starting Friday!

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.