Want to play rec league softball? MSCR announced special league, new classes

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

FreeImages.com/lkwolfson

MADISON, Wis. — A recreation program in Madison will soon be able to hold some outdoor programs again, in addition to new virtual classes.

Madison School & Community Recreation will offer a seven-week softball season that starts on July 6. Registration for that program is open until June 19. You can read about the softball league here.

The organization is also offering outdoor tennis lessons in July too.

People can also rent pontoon boats currently. Paddling programs will begin in July.

The organization is also hosting a variety of virtual and outdoor art programs and is hosting virtual summer camps for children.

