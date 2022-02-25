Want to help Ukrainian relief efforts? Experts offer advice on giving wisely

by Jaymes Langrehr

Czarek Sokolowski - staff, AP People fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine, arrive at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order.

MADISON, Wis. — Russia’s attack on Ukraine has many people in southern Wisconsin looking for ways to donate to help people in need.

Unfortunately, like with many emotional and traumatic events, the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin says scammers may take the opportunity to try to take advantage of that good will.

The BBB’s Wise Giving Alliance says there are a handful of charities that are BBB-accredited, meeting 20 different standards for accountability — meaning you can trust that your money will go where you want it to go. Right now, those include:

RELATED: Sorting fact, disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

You can still give to an organization that is not accredited with the BBB, but experts say there are a few things you should keep in mind or ask yourself before giving, including:

Can the charity get to the affected area? (Not all relief organizations will be able to provide it to the affected people quickly)

Should you send clothing and food? (Those drives may not be practical because logistics and timing to deliver those items could be challenging)

Does the relief charity meet BBB charity standards? (You can view an evaluation completed by the BBB Wise Giving Alliance)

Is the charity experienced in providing emergency relief? (Experienced charities are more likely to deliver aid as soon as possible)

Are you considering crowdfunding appeals? (Some crowdfunding sites do very little vetting of people or organizations claiming to help)

Does the appeal make exaggerated financial claims, like “100% will be spent on relief?” (Charities have expenses, anyone claiming otherwise is potentially misleading you)

You can find more updates on the Crisis in Ukraine here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.