Wanda Mae (Cook) West

by Obituaries

Wanda Mae (Cook) West, age 95, of Sauk Prairie, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at the Pine Villa Memory Care.

Wanda was born October 9, 1926 in Loyal, Wisconsin to Elwin & Katy (Miles) Cook. Wanda was one of the hardest workers there ever was. While growing up on the family farm and attending school in Loyal, she helped with the chores, milked the cows and cared for her handicapped Grandma Cook who lived down the road.

She married Jerome P. Bentzler at a young age and they were blessed with nine children. Wanda exemplified a trusting faith, strength, and perseverance throughout her life. She sent Jerome off to war while pregnant with their first son. She later married Marvin R. West on April 7, 1969. Together they were blessed with a daughter. Her biggest accomplishment was raising her ten children.

Wanda worked as a meat wrapper for Kohl’s Food Stores in Madison, and after retiring from there she worked for UW Madison Housing. Wanda loved Jesus and reading the Bible. She also loved to travel and had the opportunity to see all 48 continental states. Wanda was a humble, caring, loving and kind-hearted woman with many stories to tell. She was a strong woman who lived through the Great Depression, survived Tubercular spinal meningitis, and survived Covid.

In her free time she loved to read, garden, sew and make pillows & quilts for her children and grandchildren. She loved to spend time with her family and watching her grandchildren grow up.

Wanda is survived by eight children: Doug (Carole) Bentzler, Deerfield; Paulette (Mike) Smith, Deerfield; Kathryn Moriarity (Madison); Dawn (Mike) Dollak, Fall River; Steve (Margo) Bentzler, Dousman; Susan Bentzler (Reedsburg); Mark (Brenda) Bentzler, Viroqua; Pamela (Vincent) Russo, Prairie du Sac; 24 grandchildren and dozens of great grandchildren; sister-in-law Loretta (Toots) Cook; along with many other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her husband Marvin; two sons, Jerome A. Bentzler and Scott Bentzler; and her brother Russell Cook.

The family wants to give a big thank you to the staff at the Pine Villa Memory Care, her Agrace nurses especially Kevin and Mary, and Janet Wiegel from the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin.

A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Graceway Church, Prairie du Sac, WI. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 am until the time of the service.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, 6314 Odana Rd, Suite 4, Madison, WI 53719 in Wanda’s name.

A mother like ours is more than a memory, she is a living presence. Mom, you blessed our lives.

