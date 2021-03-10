Wanda B. Blum

Wanda B. Blum, age 88 of Argyle, WI passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Monroe.

She was born December 21, 1932 in Clayton Township in Crawford County, WI the daughter of Leon and Isolene (Henthorn) Shaw. She graduated from Boscobel High School in Boscobel, WI in 1951. Wanda was united in marriage to Maynard Blum on January 22, 1955 in Belleville, WI. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant for Madison Hospitals for a number of years, Borg Instruments in Darlington, WI, and Argyle Industries in Argyle until her retirement.

Wanda is survived by her children: Greg Blum of Florida, Pam (Jim) Pittz of Argyle, Jeff Blum of Monroe, WI, Chris (Harlan Arttus) Blum of Holmen, WI, Bobbi Schmidt of Elkhorn, WI, and Wendy (Dick Tuescher) Reichling of Darlington; her grandchildren: Jenny, Jason(Lisa), Mitch (Sierra), Matt (Meg), Mike, Steph (Koty), Adam (Anna), Tara (Dustin), Valerie and Hans(Brooke); her great-grandchildren: A.J., Kimmie, Maurice, Ashley, Tyler, Wesley, Bailey, Payton, Dominik, Kenna, Cooper, Sawyer, Beckham, Archer, Braxton, Kolt, and Oaklee; one great-great-grandson: Ka’Mahni, one sister-in-law: Jane Shaw; and two brothers-in-law: Charles Karpelenia and Donald Blum.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Maynard in 1982; her special companion: Bob Hendrickson in 2001; four brothers: Larry, Alan, Cleve, and Dale Shaw; two sisters: Norma Borland and Ruby Karpelenia; one son-in-law: Craig Schmidt and two great-great-granddaughters: Lyanna Jones and Bekka Greene.

She cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren creating memories they will all remember forever. Wanda will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends.

A private family memorial service will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Erickson Funeral Home (801 Milwaukee St., Argyle) with Rev. Daniel L Bohlman of Argyle/Apple Grove/Yellowstone Lutheran Churches officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 11:45 A.M. at Erickson Funeral Home in Argyle.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.

For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Wanda’s name.

