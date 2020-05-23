Walworth police looking for person who stole semi truck loaded with golf carts

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

WALWORTH, Wis. — The Walworth Police Department is searching for the person who stole a semi truck loaded with golf carts last month.

According to the news release, Walworth police received a report of a semi truck that was stolen from Brown’s Service and Golf Carts on April 24. The truck was attached to an open-style trailer that was loaded with 20 golf carts.

Officials said surveillance footage showed the truck going northbound on Highway 14 at 2:45 a.m. The truck was seen on camera 15 minutes later at the Pilot Travel Center in Beloit.

Police believe the truck entered Illinois shortly after it was seen on camera. The truck was found in Chicago later that day, but all 20 golf carts were missing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Walworth Police Department at 262-275-6585.

