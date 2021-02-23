Walworth County wildlife facility seeks donations after barn roof collapses

SHARON, Wis. — No animals were seriously injured after a barn roof collapsed at a Walworth County wildlife facility Monday.

The incident happened at the Valley Of the Kings Sanctuary And Retreat in Sharon. According to WDJT-TV, the collapse was likely caused by the weight of heavy snow atop the roof.

A post from the animal rescue service said the barn contained pigs, goats, llamas, ponies, cows and a blind horse. Area fire departments were able to safely remove the animals, which are all said to be in good health.

Several fundraisers have been created, as the barn was not insured. Donations can be made on the facility’s website.

