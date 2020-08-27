Walworth County deputies return to duty after officer-involved shooting investigation

Leah Linscheid by Leah Linscheid

WHITEWATER, Wis. — More charges have been filed and two officers have been restored to full duty in the case of a July officer-involved shooting in Walworth County.

Christopher Czerpak of Whitewater is facing charges ranging from armed burglary to reckless endangerment following the incident on July 20, according to an update from the Department of Justice. Deputies say the 32-year-old had threatened to kill his ex-wife and himself and later pointed a gun at law enforcement officers when police tried to talk to him. Officers shot at Czerpak then took him to a hospital, where he recovered from the shooting.

A letter from the Department of Justice says the deputies’ actions were “privileged and a reasonable exercise of self-defense.”

