Walter Raymond Dorry

Walter Dorry, age 86, of Reedsburg, Wisconsin passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at the Trinity Baptist Church in Reedsburg, Wisconsin with Pastor Mike Lopp officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 5:00 p.m.

Walter was born December 7, 1933 in New York, New York the son of Walter and Bertha Dorry. Walter was a veteran of the Air Force. He enjoyed visiting with friends at the coffee shop and loved to play golf. Walter will be remembered for his way with words, his smile, and his laugh.