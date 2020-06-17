Walter Lyle Thomsen

MADISON/SUN PRAIRIE – Walter Lyle Thomsen, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital.

He was born on April 20, 1937, in Windsor, the son of Peter and Hilda (Buttenhoff) Thomsen. Walter graduated from Madison East High School, with the class of 1955. He played basketball during high school and also later in Germany, where he was stationed while proudly serving in the U.S. Army.

On leave from the Army, Walter met Dolly Montgomery, and they later married on Aug. 11, 1962. He enjoyed being with his family, spending time up north, and taking special trips. Many weekends were spent at the family farm looking for mushrooms, picking berries, gardening, and hunting. Always in constant motion, Walter worked incessantly in his yard, or on his home and was diligent about maintaining his physical condition. In his down time, he enjoyed playing cribbage and watching sports on TV. Later, watching his grandchildren at their sporting events and other activities gave him immense pride. Those closest to Walter will miss his sense of humor and his smirking chuckle.

Walter enjoyed a life-time career at Schoep’s Ice Cream. He put himself through his classes at the University of Wisconsin while working at Schoep’s. Later, he began driving the delivery truck and eventually learned all aspects of the ice cream business. Prior to retirement, Walter was Secretary/Treasurer and Production Manager. Walter had an impeccable work ethic and simply led by example. Many admired him, and everyone remembers his handshake. Those who shook his hand, are thankful he didn’t break theirs.

Walter is survived by his wife, Dolly; children, Cheryl (John) Mankowski, Richard (Becky) Thomsen, Alan (Wendy Fay) Thomsen, David (Tina) Thomsen and Charlotte (Jarrod) Mason; 15 grandchildren, Zachariah, Tiffany, Sydney, Heather and Emily Mankowski, Jack Phillipe, Brenden Thomsen and Cole Fay, Hayden, Avery, Addison and Reagan Thomsen and Taylor, Dean and Cyrus Mason; sisters, Mary Snyder and Evelyn Koenig; sisters-in-law, Judy Thomsen and Maja Thomsen; brother-in-law, Don Hansen; and many loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lester, Paul and Donald Thomsen; sisters, Carol Hansen and Lois Gates; and brothers-in-law, Ted Snyder and Harold Koenig.

A private family memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday June 20, 2020, which will be LIVE STREAMED.

Friends and family who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Walter’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Watch Webcast link.

A public visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be enforced, and the chapel will be limited to 50 people at a time during the visitation for health safety.

Visitors are encouraged to wear masks; anyone who is sick, as well as children 12 and under are discouraged from attending.

Because we love you, hugs, handshakes and embracing are also discouraged.

Memorials may be made to the family for charities to be determined.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

