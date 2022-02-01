Walter Lee Largen

Madison – Walter Lee Largen, 83, passed away peacefully on the evening of January 29, 2021, at home with his family.

Walter was born to Andrew Jackson Largen, Sr. and Myrtle (Robertson) Largen in March of 1938, the youngest of 7 children in Dublin, Virginia. At the age of 3, he was relocated to the Virginia Baptist Children’s Home with his brother Bill, where he stayed until enlisting in the Army Air Corps after graduation. When the Army Air Corps split into the Air Force and Army, he went with the Air Force, where he repaired electronic components in airplanes.

He first met the love of his life Nancee while she was on a trip to California to see her sister. It was love at first sight. They were happily married for 57 years and had 3 daughters: Karin, Jane, and Joanne.

He is remembered as the ultimate Renaissance man, able to fix anything and everything from water heaters to tractors, and still took time to say bedtime prayers with his daughters every night. A dedicated member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, he was the go-to for any repair or question in the building. He was the first call for anybody who needed help engineering a creative solution to any problem; all he needed was a pen and a napkin to map it out.

Walter enjoyed volleyball, breakfast with the McDonalds Crew, getting together with the Kippers, sitting on the hill with his brother and feeding his squirrels.

Special thanks to Jolene, Nikki and Sheryl at Senior Helpers for service above and beyond. Their care and compassion for my dad made a difference that was felt in his heart and ours daily. Also to neighbors past and present who helped in so many ways over the last couple years. Our family is forever grateful.

Mostly to Aunt Lou for taking care of Walter for as long as she could before going into the Baptist Home and to Uncle Bill for protecting him and watching over him. All of our love for getting him here to us.

Due to Covid no service will be held.

