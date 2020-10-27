Walter Edwin Krumdick

MOUNT HOREB / STOUGHTON – Walter Edwin Krumdick, age 86, of Stoughton, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. at Agrace HospiceCare.

He was born on Oct. 19, 1934, in Bessemer Township in Michigan, the son of Walter and Jean (McCabe) Krumdick.

Walter enjoyed going fishing, travelling and singing his favorite songs. He loved all the holidays, and his nieces and nephews have very fond memories of driving with him and their grandmother to look at all the Christmas lights. He loved his family with all his heart. He was a very kind and generous man and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Walter is survived by three nephews, Henry (Sherri) Frickel, Luis (Lucieny) Jimenez and Tomas (Andrea) Jimenez; two nieces, Mary (Julius) Jimenez and Jeanie (Ermanno) Jimenez; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Barbara and Jean.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077