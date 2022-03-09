Walmart’s Mobile Wellness Tour visits Capitol Square

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — While the demand for COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots has waned, Walmart is trying to make sure those who want to get the shot can do so.

The retailer’s Mobile Wellness Tour stopped by the Capitol Square in Madison on Wednesday to offer vaccines, vision testing and blood pressure checks.

A company representative said they want to make sure vaccines are available to people in rural and urban communities alike

The services were available without an appointment.

