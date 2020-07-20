Walmart, Woodman’s among stores requiring masks starting Monday

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — A week after Dane County’s mask order went into effect, more stores are getting ready to implement their own mask requirements starting today.

The county order that went into effect on July 13th requires people to wear a mask or other face covering when they’re in enclosed public spaces. Several store chains are announcing their own requirements that would comply with that order, but also apply for their locations outside of Dane County.

Starting July 20th, Kohl’s, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Walgreens and Woodman’s are among the stores that will require all customers to wear something over their face.

Kroger stores — including Pick ‘N Save in the Madison area — will start requiring masks on Wednesday, July 22nd, as will Home Depot.

Target is among those starting a mask requirement next month, with their mask policy starting on August 1st.

You can find more information on Dane County’s mask mandate, including the entire order, on Public Health Madison & Dane County’s website.

