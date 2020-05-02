Walmart hires more than 4,400 additional workers in Wisconsin

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — Walmart announced Friday that more than 4,400 workers have been hired in Wisconsin in response to the COVID-19 pandmeic.

According to a news release, Walmart successfully completed their pledge to hire 200,000 associates nationwide for more support in stores, clubs, and distribution centers.

Officials said the hiring initiative provides jobs for individuals and more assistance to Walmart customers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Most of the positions are temporary, but some roles will transfer into permanent jobs with Walmart, according to the release.

For more information about Walmart’s response to COVID-19 visit their website.

