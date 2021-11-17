Wallet, vehicle stolen from Dane County home, authorities say

by Logan Rude

PLEASANT SPRINGS, Wis. — Local law enforcement officers are searching for suspects after Dane County residents woke up to find their house had been rummaged through and their vehicle had been stolen.

Dane County Sheirff’s Office deputies responded to the 2100 block of Fallen Oak Trail around 6 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a burglary.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The residents said the thieves stole a wallet and a 2016 Kia Optima. The victim’s credit card was used at a nearby Wal-Mart shortly after the theft.

The suspects entered the house through the garage, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.