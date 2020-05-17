Walk for Dyslexia goes virtual

Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Area Children’s Dyslexia Center hosted its 2020 walk Saturday virtually.

Instead of the usual format, participants took part in the 5K from their own neighborhoods and homes and plotted their own routes.

They then shared photos on social media, and were able to share the virtual event with friends and family from out of town.

The run is the center’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and the money is more important now than ever for the organizers.

“It’s particularly important for all of us to get outside and support our non-profits because this COVID will certainly affect our income,” said organizer Kelly Kuenzie. “It’s a beautiful way to get outside and support your community.”

The Madison Area Children’s Dyslexia Center is currently holding virtual Zoom teaching sessions.

