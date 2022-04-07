‘Waiting for this day’: Dane County preparing to restart Huber work release after 2-year hiatus

by Naomi Kowles

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriffs Office is in the early stages of preparing to restart Huber work release after the program went on hiatus at the start of the pandemic, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said.

“Those within our custody haven’t been able to exercise their privileges,” Barrett said. “It is going to take some adjustment to get back to that.”

During the pandemic, the sheriff’s office terminated work release privileges for inmates sentenced to jail, while expanding the use of its jail diversion program which allows some inmates who have Huber privileges to serve their sentences from home while on electric monitoring.

Not everyone who is given work release privileges by a judge, however, qualifies at the DCSO for the jail diversion program–leaving a gap for people who under normal conditions would be allowed to leave the jail during the day for work, school or child care–returning to the minimum security Ferris Center facility at night. Putting Huber on hold prevented the virus from being tracked back and forth between the jail and the community, Barrett noted.

“We are very early in this process, but we are ensuring that everything we do–we keep safety within our care as our number one priority,” Barrett said. “We want to do it as soon as it’s safe and practical to do so.”

That includes redeveloping the jail’s Huber program to reflect best practices nationwide, compliance with public health guidelines, and enough flexibility to adjust if new variants arrive.

“Our philosophy here is, we want to rehabilitate those that are within our facility, and by doing that, the Huber program allows them to establish employment or continue that employment so that there is a warm reentry back into the community,” Barrett said.

Cases on hold in Dane County, waiting for Huber return

Dane County circuit court judge John Hyland estimates he has a dozen cases in his branch alone that have been pending a resolution for several years because suspects likely wouldn’t qualify for jail diversion, and without Huber would lose their jobs to serve out their sentence in jail.

“Not having that safety valve has been a problem,” Hyland said. “We’ve had to put on hold cases that would have been settled in 2019 or 2020 because we don’t want people who have jobs or have these opportunities in the community to not be able to participate in them when the law provides for it,” he said.

In most criminal cases where a person is sentenced to jail rather than prison, Hyland said judges in Dane County generally grant work release privileges. Those privileges provided under Wisconsin state law include not just the ability to keep a job, but also the ability to leave jail for school, family child care, medical procedures or job hunting.

Some people, Hyland said, had been sentenced to jail during the pandemic and only later found out they wouldn’t qualify for jail diversion. Judges have in some cases put a stay on those sentences during the pandemic, waiting for Huber to return.

“We’ve been waiting for this day when Huber gets back online.”

Some Wisconsin counties have eliminated Huber entirely

The details and timeline surrounding the return of the program are as yet undefined, the sheriff said. It’s unclear, for example, whether the jail will return to using the Ferris Center for work release. In the most recent round of county compromise on the ongoing years-long jail consolidation project, the county voted on a proposal that eliminated an option that would have replaced the outdated and decaying Ferris Center with an extra floor in the new building for work release inmates.

Meanwhile, the DCSO is studying what other counties have done around the state and the nation.

La Crosse county was one of the first in Wisconsin in the early 2000s to eliminate its work release jail in favor of other ways of serving out work release sentences. The Wisconsin State Journal reported in 2007 that Dane County at the time was weighing the possibility of doing the same.

More recently as a response to the pandemic, other counties like Dane put their programs on hold. Marathon County eliminated theirs entirely in favor of monitoring, as jails across Wisconsin continued their reevaluation of incarceration during the pandemic, according to a joint report.

Dane County already had a jail diversion program in place when the pandemic hit, making the transition to more monitoring instead of traditional jail-based Huber easier than other counties, who released work release inmates to home with extra supervision or had to hastily increase their monitoring capacity.

For Sheriff Barrett, it’s a question mark going forward of how much further they will continue to expand home-based monitoring as his office moves forward with bringing back Huber. On Thursday, 107 inmates with work release privileges were on electric monitoring from home. Ultimately, he said, the goal is recidivism: keeping people from returning to jail.

“When we reduce recidivism, we reduce crime rates. When we reduce crime rates, we increase public safety.”

Photojournalist Lance Heidt contributed to this report.

