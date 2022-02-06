Wahl’s basket helps No. 11 Wisconsin edge Penn State 51-49

Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) shoots the winning basket against Penn State's Greg Lee (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tyler Wahl made a tiebreaking layup with 30.5 seconds left to give No. 11 Wisconsin a 51-49 victory over Penn State that extended the Badgers’ home winning streak in the series.

Myles Dread’s layup with 51 seconds remaining capped a 9-0 run to tie the game for Penn State.

Wahl’s basket put Wisconsin back ahead, and Dread missed a deep 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

Wisconsin has won its last 21 home matchups with Penn State.

