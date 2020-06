VP Pence, US Education Secretary DeVos participate in school choice roundtable in Waukesha

Site staff by Site staff

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos are participating in a school choice roundtable at Waukesha STEM Academy. Pence landed in Milwaukee on Tuesday at about 9:30 a.m.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments