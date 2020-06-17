VP Pence to visit Waukesha County for ‘Faith in America’ tour

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Vice President Mike Pence on June 10, 2020 tweeted, and then deleted, a photo showing a large group of President Donald Trump's reelection campaign staff not wearing face masks or social distancing. Photo credit: CNN

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Vice President Mike Pence is expected to return to Wisconsin as part of the “Faith in America” tour.

According to a post from the Trump Campaign’s website, the event will take place June 23 at 1 p.m. at the Ingleside Hotel on 2810 Golf Road in Pewaukee.

Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, and attendees can only register up to two tickets per mobile number.

