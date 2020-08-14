VP Pence to visit Walworth County next week

DARIEN, Wis. — Vice President Mike Pence will be taking a trip to Walworth County next week.

According to the news release, Pence will be in the village of Darien on Wednesday to “deliver remarks on President Donald Trump’s strong record of putting the American worker first and implementing America First trade priorities.”

Pence will return to Washington D.C. later that day following his speech.

The visit will take place the same week as the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, which is mostly virtual this year.

President Donald Trump will also be in Wisconsin on Monday during a campaign stop in Oshkosh.

