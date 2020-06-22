VP Pence to visit Milwaukee area, joined by DeVos, Walker

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

CNN

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos will participate in a school choice roundtable in Wisconsin on Tuesday.

The pair will visit the Waukesha STEM Academy.

Afterward, Vice President Pence will attend an event near Milwaukee as part of the “Faith in America” tour.

According to a post from the Trump Campaign’s website, the event will take place June 23 at 1 p.m. at the Ingleside Hotel on 2810 Golf Road in Pewaukee.

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker will also speak at Tuesday’s event.

Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, and attendees can only register up to two tickets per mobile number.

For those who are interested in registering for the event, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments