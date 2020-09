VP Pence in La Crosse, to give remarks at Dairyland Power Cooperative

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Vice President Mike Pence is visiting the Dairyland Power Cooperative campus in La Crosse and will give remarks at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

