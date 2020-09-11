VP Mike Pence to speak in Janesville on Monday

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Vice President Mike Pence will host a rally next week in Janesville.

According to a release from the Trump campaign, Pence will speak at a Make America Great Again! event at the Holiday Inn Conference Center in Janesville at 11 a.m. Monday.

The release said doors open at 9 a.m. and will close at 10:30 a.m.

It will be Pence’s second visit to Janesville in as many months after speaking last month during the Democratic National Convention.

President Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr. will also make campaign stops in Wisconsin next week.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.