Voting themed items to help you get through election day

2020 has been a whirlwind to say the least, and Election Day will add to the hubbub regardless of its outcome. Before hunkering in with a glass (or bottle) of wine and tuning in to election coverage this year, be sure to treat yourself to one of these patriotic goodies to remind yourself why we do this every four years. (Democracy. The answer is democracy.)

ZipDang!: Adorable wooden buttons from ZipDang! come in the shape of various social justice icons worth celebrating this year and every year. Celebrate the life and legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Martin Luther King Jr. and former First Lady Michelle Obama by popping their likeness on your fridge. Folks in the “settling for Biden” camp can even snag a Bernie Sanders one to get them through the evening. No promises that it will ensure your sanity over the next four years, though.

Little Luxuries Madison: While you must be 18 or older to vote, that doesn’t mean the whole family can’t join in on some electoral fun. The “World Changer” silicone bib will capture the political dreams (and food crumbs) of your little one, and a 500-piece suffragette puzzle will keep the family busy for hours.

Anthology: Anthology always has snarky jewelry and decor for your inner revolutionary, and this month’s stock is no different. A “Nasty Women Vote” print will power up any feminista to hit the polls, and an assortment of VOTE! buttons are great for sharing with your pals that are registered to vote or already sent in their ballots. Too many goods to get your hands on in-store? Tote them around in this canvas bag plastered with iconic protest sign messaging.

Wisconsin Historical Society: To celebrate the centennial of women (well, white women’s) winning the right to vote, the Wisconsin Historical Society has a gold mine of suffrage merchandise for the modern day femme in your life. Face masks, scarves, T-shirts and more are adorned with the phrase “I Will Vote.” Children’s books, mugs, vintage posters and pillows are also for sale, with 100 percent of proceeds going to the WHS.

Hazel General Store: No political affiliations necessary here — just stone cold, “Vote for Pedro” buffoonery. A Napoleon Dynamite sticker is always timely, and is much less divisive than what is going on in the real world. Here’s to the idea that Americans can agree on one person and say, “Heck yes! I’d vote for you!”

The Soap Opera: Throughout 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic and protests for racial justice have urged us to reevaluate what really matters. It’s safe to say that Madisonians have prioritized cleanliness and civic engagement this year — as encouraged by health experts — and there’s no better way to celebrate that than with a bar of soap screaming at you to vote.

Cookies by Design: Cookies are equally good at cheering people up, commemorating exciting news and sopping up stress-eating induced tears. This patriotic batch from Cookies by Design are fresh baked and hand-decorated, so you can feel a little bit fancier than you would digging into that tub of cookie dough in the freezer.

Sam Jones is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.