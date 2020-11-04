Voters support major referendum project for Blackhawk Technical College

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A major referendum project for Blackhawk Technical College in Janesville has passed.

The college asked for $32 million for education improvements and a new building.

According to the Janesville Gazette, for every $100,000 of equalized property value, a taxpayer currently pays $59 a year to Blackhawk Technical College. With the referendum having passed, that $59 a year would be bumped to $62 the first year, $62 the second year, $61 the third year and $60 the fourth year.

This was one major referendum project some voters in Janesville faced.

A referendum project for the Janesville School District also passed, which included $22.5 million for capital needs and $37 million for operations.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.