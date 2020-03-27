Voters sue over absentee ballot signature mandate during covid-19 pandemic

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans, the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin and four registered Wisconsin voters have filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin seeking to protect the rights of self-quarantining voters who cannot obtain a witness signature on their mail-in ballot during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawsuit alleges that due to the severe health threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, many Wisconsin voters will be forced to vote by mail-in absentee ballot and, because the state requires each voter to secure a witness signature, it will prevent certain eligible voters who live alone or without an adult U.S. citizen in the household from casting a vote.

The plaintiffs allege that this constitutes an undue burden on the right to vote not justified by any legitimate or important government interest in violation of the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution. They are asking the Court to issue an order that would prevent the State of Wisconsin from rejecting and/or refusing to process and count absentee mail-in ballots that lack a witness signature during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All the individual plaintiffs live alone. They are all self-quarantining in compliance with Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ emergency order and because they are at higher risk due to their age and/or underlying medical conditions.

