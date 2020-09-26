Voters’ poorly marked ovals could lead to contested ballots

Associated Press by Associated Press

FILE - This May 26, 2020, file photo shows an Official Democratic General Primary mail-in ballot and secrecy envelope, for the Pennsylvania primary in Pittsburgh. Amid the global pandemic, more people than ever are expected to bypass their polling place and cast absentee ballots for the first time. Voters marking ballots from home could lead to an increase in the kinds of mistakes that typically would be caught by a scanner or election worker at the polls. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Two decades ago, hanging chads on Florida ballots became the unlikely symbol of a disputed presidential election. This year, it could be poorly marked ovals or boxes.

Millions of Americans will bypass their polling place and cast mail-in ballots for the first time as the coronavirus has altered how the November election is run in most states.

Voters marking their ballots from home could lead to an increase in the kinds of mistakes that typically would be caught by a scanner or election worker during in-person voting at the polls.

That could end up as part of another Florida-like battle over ballots and voters’ intent.

